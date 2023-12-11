Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dodge County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Dodge County, Wisconsin has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Dodge County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wayland Academy High School at Horicon High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Horicon, WI
- Conference: Trailways
- How to Stream: Watch Here
