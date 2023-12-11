Dylan Cozens will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Arizona Coyotes play on Monday at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Cozens are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Dylan Cozens vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Cozens Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Cozens has averaged 15:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

In four of 26 games this year, Cozens has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 26 games this season, Cozens has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Cozens has had an assist in a game seven times this season over 26 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 50% that Cozens goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Cozens has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Cozens Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 77 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 26 Games 2 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

