Will Elias Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 11?
Can we expect Elias Lindholm scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames take on the Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindholm stats and insights
- In six of 27 games this season, Lindholm has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in one game (one shot).
- Lindholm has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Lindholm averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.3%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 81 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Lindholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:27
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|2
|2
|0
|23:05
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:34
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|17:40
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:30
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|19:40
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Flames vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
