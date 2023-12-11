The Calgary Flames, with Elias Lindholm, will be on the ice Monday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Colorado Avalanche. Does a bet on Lindholm interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Elias Lindholm vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm has averaged 20:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Lindholm has scored a goal in six of 27 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 10 of 27 games this season, Lindholm has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Lindholm has an assist in seven of 27 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Lindholm hits the over on his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lindholm has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 81 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 27 Games 4 17 Points 2 7 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.