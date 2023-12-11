When the Buffalo Sabres take on the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Erik Johnson score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • In two of 27 games this season, Johnson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
  • Johnson has zero points on the power play.
  • Johnson averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.0%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 77 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:01 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:15 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:39 Home L 5-3
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:40 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:05 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:53 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:20 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 13:37 Away W 3-2

Sabres vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

