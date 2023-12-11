Will Erik Johnson Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 11?
When the Buffalo Sabres take on the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Erik Johnson score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johnson stats and insights
- In two of 27 games this season, Johnson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- Johnson averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 77 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:01
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:05
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|13:37
|Away
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.