On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Hudson Fasching going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Hudson Fasching score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Fasching stats and insights

Fasching has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

Fasching has zero points on the power play.

Fasching averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Fasching recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 7:55 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:25 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:21 Away W 4-3 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:48 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 11:13 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:47 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:57 Away L 5-2

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

