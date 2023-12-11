Will Ilya Solovyov Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 11?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is set for Monday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Ilya Solovyov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ilya Solovyov score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Solovyov stats and insights
- Solovyov is yet to score through five games this season.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- Solovyov has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 81 total goals (three per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.