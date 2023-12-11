The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is set for Monday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Ilya Solovyov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ilya Solovyov score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Solovyov stats and insights

Solovyov is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

Solovyov has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 81 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.