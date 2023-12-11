Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iron County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Iron County, Wisconsin today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iron County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mercer High School at Goodman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Goodman, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hurley High School at Bayfield High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Bayfield, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
