On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres go head to head against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Isak Rosen going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Isak Rosen score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Rosen stats and insights

Rosen is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.

Rosen has zero points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 77 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

