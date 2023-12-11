Will Isak Rosen Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 11?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres go head to head against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Isak Rosen going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Isak Rosen score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Rosen stats and insights
- Rosen is yet to score through seven games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
- Rosen has zero points on the power play.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 77 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Sabres vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
