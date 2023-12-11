Will Jake McCabe Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 11?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the New York Islanders is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jake McCabe light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jake McCabe score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
McCabe stats and insights
- McCabe is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- McCabe has zero points on the power play.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 82 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.
McCabe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|25:08
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|23:03
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|24:16
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:26
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:19
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:53
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|23:04
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:10
|Home
|W 5-2
Maple Leafs vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
