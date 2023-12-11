Jean-Gabriel Pageau will be among those on the ice Monday when his New York Islanders meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena. Prop bets for Pageau are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pageau Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Pageau has averaged 16:03 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Pageau has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 26 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In nine of 26 games this season, Pageau has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In seven of 26 games this year, Pageau has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Pageau's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Pageau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pageau Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 26 Games 3 10 Points 2 2 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.