On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres square off with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Jeff Skinner going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140

Skinner stats and insights

  • Skinner has scored in 11 of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.
  • He has scored five goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Skinner averages 3.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes are allowing 77 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Skinner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:25 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:04 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 17:50 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:17 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:20 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:28 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:57 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 1 1 0 16:15 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:57 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:31 Away L 4-3 OT

Sabres vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

