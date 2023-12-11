The Buffalo Sabres, Jeff Skinner among them, meet the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. Fancy a wager on Skinner in the Sabres-Coyotes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jeff Skinner vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Skinner Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Skinner has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 18:10 on the ice per game.

Skinner has scored a goal in 11 of 28 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Skinner has a point in 15 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Skinner has an assist in eight of 28 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Skinner goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Skinner has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Skinner Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 77 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 28 Games 2 21 Points 3 12 Goals 2 9 Assists 1

