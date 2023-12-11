John-Jason Peterka will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and Arizona Coyotes meet at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Peterka in the Sabres-Coyotes game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

John-Jason Peterka vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Peterka Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Peterka has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 16:07 on the ice per game.

Peterka has a goal in 11 games this year through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 17 of 28 games this year, Peterka has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Peterka has an assist in eight of 28 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Peterka's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he hits the over.

There is a 35.1% chance of Peterka having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Peterka Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 77 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 28 Games 2 20 Points 0 11 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.