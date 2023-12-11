Will John Tavares Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 11?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the New York Islanders. Is John Tavares going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will John Tavares score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Tavares stats and insights
- Tavares has scored in seven of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.
- Tavares has picked up one goal and six assists on the power play.
- Tavares' shooting percentage is 8.4%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 82 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.
Tavares recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:59
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:10
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|22:05
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:53
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|21:35
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|1
|2
|16:59
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:45
|Home
|W 5-2
Maple Leafs vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
