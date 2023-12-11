John Tavares Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Islanders - December 11
John Tavares will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders face off on Monday at UBS Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Tavares in the Maple Leafs-Islanders game? Use our stats and information below.
John Tavares vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Maple Leafs vs Islanders Game Info
|Maple Leafs vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Maple Leafs vs Islanders Prediction
|Maple Leafs vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Maple Leafs vs Islanders Player Props
Tavares Season Stats Insights
- Tavares has averaged 18:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).
- Tavares has a goal in seven of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- In 16 of 24 games this season, Tavares has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- In 11 of 24 games this season, Tavares has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.
- Tavares' implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Tavares going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Tavares Stats vs. the Islanders
- On defense, the Islanders are giving up 82 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|24
|Games
|3
|23
|Points
|3
|7
|Goals
|2
|16
|Assists
|1
