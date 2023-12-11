John Tavares will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders face off on Monday at UBS Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Tavares in the Maple Leafs-Islanders game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

John Tavares vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tavares Season Stats Insights

Tavares has averaged 18:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

Tavares has a goal in seven of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 16 of 24 games this season, Tavares has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 24 games this season, Tavares has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Tavares' implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Tavares going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tavares Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are giving up 82 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 24 Games 3 23 Points 3 7 Goals 2 16 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.