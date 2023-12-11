Jonathan Huberdeau and the Calgary Flames will face the Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, at Ball Arena. If you'd like to wager on Huberdeau's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Huberdeau has a plus-minus rating of -13, while averaging 17:32 on the ice per game.

Huberdeau has a goal in four of 27 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 27 games this season, Huberdeau has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Huberdeau has had an assist in a game nine times this year over 27 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 50% that Huberdeau hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Huberdeau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 81 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 27 Games 4 15 Points 2 4 Goals 0 11 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.