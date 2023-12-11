Will Julien Gauthier score a goal when the New York Islanders face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Gauthier stats and insights

  • In two of nine games this season, Gauthier has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
  • Gauthier has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 76 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Gauthier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:57 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:01 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 9:58 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 13:02 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:50 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 10:48 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:45 Home L 1-0 SO
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:51 Away L 4-1
10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:58 Away L 3-1

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

