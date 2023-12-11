For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Kyle Okposo a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Okposo stats and insights

In four of 28 games this season, Okposo has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Okposo has scored one goal on the power play.

Okposo's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 77 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Okposo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:28 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:51 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:18 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:39 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 17:37 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:29 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 14:28 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:06 Away L 4-3 OT

Sabres vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

