Will Kyle Okposo Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 11?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Kyle Okposo a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Okposo stats and insights
- In four of 28 games this season, Okposo has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
- Okposo has scored one goal on the power play.
- Okposo's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 77 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Okposo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|15:28
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|14:39
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|17:37
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|14:28
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:06
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Sabres vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
