On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Kyle Palmieri going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Palmieri stats and insights

  • Palmieri has scored in seven of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 76 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Palmieri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:36 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:07 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:48 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:05 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Senators 2 1 1 15:16 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:38 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 5-4 SO

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

