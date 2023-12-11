Will Kyle Palmieri Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 11?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Kyle Palmieri going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Palmieri stats and insights
- Palmieri has scored in seven of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 76 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Palmieri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|15:36
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|18:07
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|18:48
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:05
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|15:16
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|18:00
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.