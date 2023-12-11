Kyle Palmieri Game Preview: Islanders vs. Maple Leafs - December 11
Kyle Palmieri will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Monday at UBS Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Palmieri in the Islanders-Maple Leafs matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Kyle Palmieri vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)
Palmieri Season Stats Insights
- In 26 games this season, Palmieri has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 17:40 on the ice per game.
- Palmieri has a goal in seven games this year through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Palmieri has registered a point in a game 13 times this year over 26 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- Palmieri has an assist in seven of 26 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Palmieri's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he hits the over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Palmieri has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.
Palmieri Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 76 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 15th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|26
|Games
|3
|15
|Points
|1
|7
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|1
