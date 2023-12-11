Kyle Palmieri will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Monday at UBS Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Palmieri in the Islanders-Maple Leafs matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Palmieri has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 17:40 on the ice per game.

Palmieri has a goal in seven games this year through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Palmieri has registered a point in a game 13 times this year over 26 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Palmieri has an assist in seven of 26 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Palmieri's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Palmieri has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 76 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 26 Games 3 15 Points 1 7 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.