The Calgary Flames' upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Monday at 9:30 PM ET. Will MacKenzie Weegar light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Weegar stats and insights

Weegar has scored in six of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 8.5% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 81 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Weegar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:09 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 24:16 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:08 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:17 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 23:40 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 22:53 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:49 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:53 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:00 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 24:43 Away W 4-3 OT

Flames vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

