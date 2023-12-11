MacKenzie Weegar and the Calgary Flames will face the Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. There are prop bets for Weegar available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

MacKenzie Weegar vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Weegar Season Stats Insights

Weegar has averaged 22:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Weegar has a goal in six games this year through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Weegar has recorded a point in a game 13 times this year over 27 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Weegar has an assist in eight of 27 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Weegar goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Weegar going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Weegar Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 81 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 27 Games 4 15 Points 2 6 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

