How to Watch the Maple Leafs vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Coming off a win last time out, the Toronto Maple Leafs will visit the New York Islanders (who also won their previous game) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to MSGSN and ESPN+ to see the Maple Leafs and the Islanders meet.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Maple Leafs vs Islanders Additional Info
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs rank 12th in goals against, giving up 76 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
- The Maple Leafs' 80 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 19th in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that time.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|24
|13
|19
|32
|14
|23
|26.7%
|Auston Matthews
|24
|18
|9
|27
|12
|27
|51%
|Mitchell Marner
|24
|9
|16
|25
|21
|21
|20%
|John Tavares
|24
|7
|16
|23
|17
|13
|61.6%
|Morgan Rielly
|24
|3
|15
|18
|24
|10
|-
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders concede 3.2 goals per game (82 in total), 16th in the NHL.
- With 78 goals (three per game), the Islanders have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Islanders are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Islanders have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mathew Barzal
|25
|9
|19
|28
|34
|34
|35.3%
|Noah Dobson
|26
|6
|18
|24
|27
|11
|-
|Bo Horvat
|25
|9
|15
|24
|12
|11
|49.2%
|Brock Nelson
|26
|10
|9
|19
|9
|11
|46.1%
|Kyle Palmieri
|26
|7
|8
|15
|14
|4
|40%
