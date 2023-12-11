Coming off a win last time out, the Toronto Maple Leafs will visit the New York Islanders (who also won their previous game) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to MSGSN and ESPN+ to see the Maple Leafs and the Islanders meet.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs rank 12th in goals against, giving up 76 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

The Maple Leafs' 80 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 19th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % William Nylander 24 13 19 32 14 23 26.7% Auston Matthews 24 18 9 27 12 27 51% Mitchell Marner 24 9 16 25 21 21 20% John Tavares 24 7 16 23 17 13 61.6% Morgan Rielly 24 3 15 18 24 10 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders concede 3.2 goals per game (82 in total), 16th in the NHL.

With 78 goals (three per game), the Islanders have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Islanders are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Islanders have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.

Islanders Key Players