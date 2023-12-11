The Toronto Maple Leafs (14-6-4) are favored when they go on the road against the New York Islanders (12-7-7) on Monday, December 11. The Maple Leafs are -125 on the moneyline to win against the Islanders (+105) in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on MSGSN and ESPN+.

Maple Leafs vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Maple Leafs vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maple Leafs vs. Islanders Betting Trends

Toronto and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 13 of 24 games this season.

In the 21 times this season the Maple Leafs have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 13-8 in those games.

The Islanders have been listed as the underdog 14 times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

When playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Toronto has compiled a 12-7 record (winning 63.2% of its games).

New York has won five of its 12 games when it is the underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Maple Leafs Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 2-8 5-4-1 6.5 3.20 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.20 2.50 4 14.3% Record as ML Favorite 7-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Islanders Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 7-3 7-3-0 6.0 3.90 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.90 3.10 8 28.6% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 5-1 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

