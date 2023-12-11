The Toronto Maple Leafs (14-6-4) host the New York Islanders (12-7-7) at UBS Arena on Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET on MSGSN and ESPN+. The Maple Leafs defeated the Nashville Predators 4-0 in their last game, while the Islanders are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

The Maple Leafs' offense has totaled 32 goals during their last 10 outings, while conceding 25 goals. A total of 28 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in four power-play goals (14.3%). They are 7-1-2 in those contests.

In the past 10 contests, the Islanders have put up a 7-1-2 record after totaling 39 total goals (eight power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 28.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 31 goals in those games.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Monday's hockey action.

Maple Leafs vs. Islanders Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final score of Islanders 4, Maple Leafs 3.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (+100)

Islanders (+100) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Additional Info

Maple Leafs Splits and Trends

The Maple Leafs have a 14-6-4 record overall, with a 7-4-11 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Toronto has 13 points (5-1-3) in the nine games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Maple Leafs scored only one goal, they've finished 1-3-0 (two points).

Toronto finished 0-1-2 in the three games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Maple Leafs have scored three or more goals in 17 games (13-2-2, 28 points).

In the 11 games when Toronto has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 6-4-1 to register 13 points.

In the 13 games when it outshot its opponent, Toronto is 6-4-3 (15 points).

The Maple Leafs' opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Maple Leafs went 7-2-1 in those matchups (15 points).

Islanders Splits and Trends

The Islanders have a 3-7-10 record in overtime contests this season and a 12-7-7 overall record.

New York has earned 19 points (7-1-5) in its 13 games decided by one goal.

This season the Islanders scored just one goal in four games and they've earned two points (1-3-0) in those contests.

New York has two points (1-2-0) in three games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Islanders have scored more than two goals 18 times, earning 26 points from those matchups (10-2-6).

This season, New York has scored a single power-play goal in 12 games and picked up 15 points with a record of 7-4-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 3-2-2 (eight points).

The Islanders have been outshot by opponents in 19 games, going 9-5-5 to register 23 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 9th 3.33 Goals Scored 3 20th 17th 3.17 Goals Allowed 3.15 15th 11th 31.9 Shots 29.8 23rd 26th 32.2 Shots Allowed 36 31st 9th 23.61% Power Play % 24.66% 6th 16th 80.52% Penalty Kill % 74.07% 29th

Maple Leafs vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Watch this game on Fubo Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

