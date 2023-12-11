The Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner and the New York Islanders' Bo Horvat will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads play on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at UBS Arena.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Maple Leafs vs. Islanders Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

William Nylander is one of Toronto's leading contributors with 32 points. He has scored 13 goals and picked up 19 assists this season.

Auston Matthews has 18 goals and nine assists, equaling 27 points (1.1 per game).

Marner's total of 25 points is via nine goals and 16 assists.

Ilya Samsonov (5-1-3) has a goals against average of 3.2 on the season. His .886% save percentage ranks 55th in the NHL.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Islanders Players to Watch

Mathew Barzal's nine goals and 19 assists in 25 matchups give him 28 points on the season.

With 24 total points (0.9 per game), including six goals and 18 assists through 26 contests, Noah Dobson is crucial for New York's offense.

This season, Horvat has nine goals and 15 assists, for a season point total of 24.

In the crease, Semyon Varlamov has a record of 5-3-1 in nine games this season, conceding 23 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 285 saves and a .925 save percentage, seventh-best in the league.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maple Leafs vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 9th 3.33 Goals Scored 3 20th 17th 3.17 Goals Allowed 3.15 14th 11th 31.9 Shots 29.8 24th 26th 32.2 Shots Allowed 36 31st 9th 23.61% Power Play % 24.66% 6th 15th 80.52% Penalty Kill % 74.07% 29th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.