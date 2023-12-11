The Toronto Maple Leafs (14-6-4) square off against the New York Islanders (12-7-7) at UBS Arena on Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET on MSGSN and ESPN+, with both teams back in action after a win. The Maple Leafs took down the Nashville Predators 4-0 in their last outing, while the Islanders are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Maple Leafs vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-120) Islanders (+100) 6 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs Betting Insights

The Maple Leafs have been a moneyline favorite 21 times this season, and have finished 13-8 in those games.

Toronto is 12-7 (winning 63.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Maple Leafs have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Toronto's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 13 times.

Islanders Betting Insights

This season the Islanders have been an underdog 14 times, and won five, or 35.7%, of those games.

New York has a record of 5-7 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Islanders.

New York has played 15 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Additional Info

Maple Leafs vs. Islanders Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 80 (19th) Goals 78 (22nd) 76 (12th) Goals Allowed 82 (16th) 17 (18th) Power Play Goals 18 (15th) 15 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (24th)

Maple Leafs Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests, Toronto has two wins against the spread and is 7-1-2 overall.

Five of Toronto's past 10 contests hit the over.

The Maple Leafs have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have scored 0.2 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Maple Leafs offense's 80 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 19th in the league.

The Maple Leafs are ranked 12th in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 76 total goals (3.2 per game).

Their goal differential (+4) ranks them 15th in the league.

Islanders Advanced Stats

New York has a 7-3-0 record versus the spread while going 7-1-2 straight up over its last 10 contests.

New York has hit the over in seven of its last 10 games.

The Islanders and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.

During the last 10 matchups, Islanders' games have had an average of 8.1 goals, 2.5 more than their season-long average.

The Islanders have the league's 22nd-ranked scoring offense (78 total goals, 3.0 per game).

The Islanders have given up 82 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th.

Their 20th-ranked goal differential is -4.

