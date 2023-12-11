Maple Leafs vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Toronto Maple Leafs (14-6-4) square off against the New York Islanders (12-7-7) at UBS Arena on Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET on MSGSN and ESPN+, with both teams back in action after a win. The Maple Leafs took down the Nashville Predators 4-0 in their last outing, while the Islanders are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Kings.
Maple Leafs vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Maple Leafs (-120)
|Islanders (+100)
|6
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs Betting Insights
- The Maple Leafs have been a moneyline favorite 21 times this season, and have finished 13-8 in those games.
- Toronto is 12-7 (winning 63.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Maple Leafs have an implied win probability of 54.5%.
- Toronto's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 13 times.
Islanders Betting Insights
- This season the Islanders have been an underdog 14 times, and won five, or 35.7%, of those games.
- New York has a record of 5-7 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this outing implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Islanders.
- New York has played 15 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Maple Leafs vs Islanders Additional Info
Maple Leafs vs. Islanders Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|80 (19th)
|Goals
|78 (22nd)
|76 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|82 (16th)
|17 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (15th)
|15 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|21 (24th)
Maple Leafs Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests, Toronto has two wins against the spread and is 7-1-2 overall.
- Five of Toronto's past 10 contests hit the over.
- The Maple Leafs have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have scored 0.2 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Maple Leafs offense's 80 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 19th in the league.
- The Maple Leafs are ranked 12th in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 76 total goals (3.2 per game).
- Their goal differential (+4) ranks them 15th in the league.
Islanders Advanced Stats
- New York has a 7-3-0 record versus the spread while going 7-1-2 straight up over its last 10 contests.
- New York has hit the over in seven of its last 10 games.
- The Islanders and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.
- During the last 10 matchups, Islanders' games have had an average of 8.1 goals, 2.5 more than their season-long average.
- The Islanders have the league's 22nd-ranked scoring offense (78 total goals, 3.0 per game).
- The Islanders have given up 82 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th.
- Their 20th-ranked goal differential is -4.
