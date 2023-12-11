You can find player prop bet odds for William Nylander, Mathew Barzal and others on the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Monday at UBS Arena.

Maple Leafs vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maple Leafs vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Nylander, who has scored 32 points in 24 games (13 goals and 19 assists).

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 9 0 2 2 3 at Senators Dec. 7 1 0 1 4 vs. Bruins Dec. 2 0 1 1 7 vs. Kraken Nov. 30 0 1 1 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 28 0 0 0 4

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Auston Matthews is another of Toronto's top contributors through 24 games, with 18 goals and nine assists.

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 9 2 0 2 4 at Senators Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Dec. 2 2 0 2 7 vs. Kraken Nov. 30 0 2 2 2 vs. Panthers Nov. 28 0 0 0 6

Mitchell Marner Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

Mitchell Marner's season total of 25 points has come from nine goals and 16 assists.

Marner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Senators Dec. 7 1 0 1 1 vs. Bruins Dec. 2 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken Nov. 30 3 0 3 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 28 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Barzal's 28 points are important for New York. He has nine goals and 19 assists in 25 games.

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 7 2 2 4 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 5 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes Nov. 30 1 3 4 2

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Noah Dobson is one of the top contributors for New York with 24 total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and 18 assists in 26 games.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 7 0 1 1 4 vs. Sharks Dec. 5 0 1 1 6 at Panthers Dec. 2 0 0 0 3 at Hurricanes Nov. 30 0 3 3 2

