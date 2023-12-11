Top Player Prop Bets for Maple Leafs vs. Islanders on December 11, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for William Nylander, Mathew Barzal and others on the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Monday at UBS Arena.
Maple Leafs vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs. Islanders Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Nylander, who has scored 32 points in 24 games (13 goals and 19 assists).
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 9
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Senators
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
Auston Matthews Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Auston Matthews is another of Toronto's top contributors through 24 games, with 18 goals and nine assists.
Matthews Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 9
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Senators
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 2
|2
|0
|2
|7
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|6
Mitchell Marner Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
Mitchell Marner's season total of 25 points has come from nine goals and 16 assists.
Marner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 30
|3
|0
|3
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Mathew Barzal Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Barzal's 28 points are important for New York. He has nine goals and 19 assists in 25 games.
Barzal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 7
|2
|2
|4
|5
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Panthers
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 30
|1
|3
|4
|2
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Noah Dobson is one of the top contributors for New York with 24 total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and 18 assists in 26 games.
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Panthers
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 30
|0
|3
|3
|2
