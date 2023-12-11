Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Marinette County, Wisconsin? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mercer High School at Goodman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11

7:00 PM CT on December 11 Location: Goodman, WI

Niagara High School at Lena High School