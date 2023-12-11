Should you bet on Mathew Barzal to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barzal stats and insights

Barzal has scored in eight of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.

He has two goals on the power play, and also eight assists.

He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 11.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 76 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Barzal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:21 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 4 2 2 18:15 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:53 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 4 1 3 20:56 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 3 1 2 18:25 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:37 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 15:28 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:05 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 20:26 Away L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.