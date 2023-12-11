Should you bet on Mathew Barzal to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Barzal stats and insights

  • Barzal has scored in eight of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also eight assists.
  • He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 11.0% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 76 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Barzal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:21 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 4 2 2 18:15 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:53 Home L 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 4 1 3 20:56 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 3 1 2 18:25 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:37 Home L 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 15:28 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:05 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 20:26 Away L 4-3 SO

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

