Mathew Barzal Game Preview: Islanders vs. Maple Leafs - December 11
Mathew Barzal and the New York Islanders will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at UBS Arena. Does a wager on Barzal intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Mathew Barzal vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Islanders vs Maple Leafs Game Info
|Islanders vs Maple Leafs Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Maple Leafs Prediction
|Islanders vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Maple Leafs Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Barzal Season Stats Insights
- Barzal's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:21 per game on the ice, is +1.
- In eight of 25 games this year, Barzal has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In 17 of 25 games this year, Barzal has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.
- In 13 of 25 games this season, Barzal has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability is 71.4% that Barzal goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Barzal going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 57.1%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Barzal Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+4).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|25
|Games
|3
|28
|Points
|2
|9
|Goals
|0
|19
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.