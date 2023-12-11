Mathew Barzal and the New York Islanders will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at UBS Arena. Does a wager on Barzal intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Mathew Barzal vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Barzal Season Stats Insights

Barzal's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:21 per game on the ice, is +1.

In eight of 25 games this year, Barzal has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 17 of 25 games this year, Barzal has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 13 of 25 games this season, Barzal has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Barzal goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Barzal going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 57.1%.

Barzal Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 25 Games 3 28 Points 2 9 Goals 0 19 Assists 2

