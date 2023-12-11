In the upcoming tilt versus the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Matthew Coronato to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Matthew Coronato score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Coronato stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Coronato scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 4.2% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 81 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

