Will Mikael Backlund Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 11?
On Monday at 9:30 PM ET, the Calgary Flames square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Mikael Backlund going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Mikael Backlund score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Backlund stats and insights
- In five of 27 games this season, Backlund has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.
- Backlund has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 9.4% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 81 total goals (three per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Backlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|18:43
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|17:40
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:36
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|19:32
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|17:16
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:54
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Flames vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
