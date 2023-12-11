Mikael Backlund and the Calgary Flames will play the Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. Considering a bet on Backlund in the Flames-Avalanche matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Mikael Backlund vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Backlund Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Backlund has averaged 19:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Backlund has scored a goal in five of 27 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Backlund has a point in 12 of 27 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Backlund has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 27 games played.

Backlund has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Backlund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Backlund Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 81 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 27 Games 4 13 Points 1 6 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

