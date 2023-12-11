Will Mike Reilly Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 11?
The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mike Reilly score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Reilly stats and insights
- Reilly has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored versus the Maple Leafs this season in one game (zero shots).
- Reilly has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Reilly's shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 76 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Reilly recent games
Islanders vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
