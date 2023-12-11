The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mike Reilly score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Reilly stats and insights

Reilly has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Maple Leafs this season in one game (zero shots).

Reilly has picked up one assist on the power play.

Reilly's shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 76 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

