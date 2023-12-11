Mitchell Marner Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Islanders - December 11
The Toronto Maple Leafs, Mitchell Marner among them, play the New York Islanders on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Looking to bet on Marner's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.
Mitchell Marner vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)
Marner Season Stats Insights
- Marner has averaged 21:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).
- In seven of 24 games this season, Marner has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Marner has a point in 15 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points five times.
- In 10 of 24 games this season, Marner has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability that Marner goes over his points prop total is 41.7%, based on the odds.
- Marner has an implied probability of 63.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Marner Stats vs. the Islanders
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 82 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|24
|Games
|3
|25
|Points
|2
|9
|Goals
|1
|16
|Assists
|1
