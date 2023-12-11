The Toronto Maple Leafs, Mitchell Marner among them, play the New York Islanders on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Looking to bet on Marner's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mitchell Marner vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Game Info

Marner Season Stats Insights

Marner has averaged 21:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In seven of 24 games this season, Marner has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Marner has a point in 15 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points five times.

In 10 of 24 games this season, Marner has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Marner goes over his points prop total is 41.7%, based on the odds.

Marner has an implied probability of 63.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marner Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 82 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 24 Games 3 25 Points 2 9 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

