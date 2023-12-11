On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the New York Islanders. Is Morgan Rielly going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Morgan Rielly score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Rielly stats and insights

  • Rielly has scored in three of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
  • On the power play, Rielly has accumulated one goal and three assists.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 5.5% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have conceded 82 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.

Rielly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 26:08 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Senators 1 0 1 23:10 Away W 4-3
12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 26:05 Home L 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 26:08 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 30:30 Home W 2-1 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 23:45 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 26:16 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Wild 3 1 2 26:03 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:44 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:55 Home W 5-2

Maple Leafs vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

