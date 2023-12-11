Morgan Rielly will be among those on the ice Monday when his Toronto Maple Leafs face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Looking to wager on Rielly's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Morgan Rielly vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Game Info

Rielly Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Rielly has averaged 25:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

Rielly has a goal in three of 24 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Rielly has a point in 12 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Rielly has an assist in 12 of 24 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Rielly's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Rielly going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rielly Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 82 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 24 Games 3 18 Points 0 3 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

