Nazem Kadri and the Calgary Flames will play on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Colorado Avalanche. Does a wager on Kadri intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Nazem Kadri vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Kadri Season Stats Insights

Kadri has averaged 18:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -9).

Kadri has a goal in six of 27 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 15 of 27 games this year, Kadri has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 27 games this year, Kadri has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Kadri's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he hits the over.

Kadri has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kadri Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 81 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 27 Games 4 18 Points 2 6 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

