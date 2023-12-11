On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head against the New York Islanders. Is Nicholas Robertson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Robertson stats and insights

Robertson has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.

Robertson has zero points on the power play.

Robertson's shooting percentage is 15.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 82 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.

Robertson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:35 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:16 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 11:43 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:10 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:15 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:32 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 12:40 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:42 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:41 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 9:25 Home W 5-2

Maple Leafs vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

