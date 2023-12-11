In the upcoming game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Noah Dobson to light the lamp for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dobson stats and insights

In six of 26 games this season, Dobson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

On the power play, Dobson has accumulated one goal and 10 assists.

Dobson's shooting percentage is 8.8%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dobson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 25:59 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 25:29 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 25:30 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 25:21 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 3 0 3 27:06 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 2 0 2 25:38 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 28:41 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 31:05 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:14 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 26:04 Away W 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.