Noah Dobson Game Preview: Islanders vs. Maple Leafs - December 11
Noah Dobson will be in action when the New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs play on Monday at UBS Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Dobson against the Maple Leafs, we have plenty of info to help.
Noah Dobson vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)
Islanders vs Maple Leafs Game Info
Dobson Season Stats Insights
- In 26 games this season, Dobson has averaged 25:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.
- Dobson has a goal in six of 26 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- In 18 of 26 games this year, Dobson has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- Dobson has an assist in 14 of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- The implied probability is 65.4% that Dobson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- There is a 58.8% chance of Dobson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Dobson Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 76 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+4).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|26
|Games
|3
|24
|Points
|4
|6
|Goals
|2
|18
|Assists
|2
