Noah Dobson will be in action when the New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs play on Monday at UBS Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Dobson against the Maple Leafs, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Noah Dobson vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dobson Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Dobson has averaged 25:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

Dobson has a goal in six of 26 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 18 of 26 games this year, Dobson has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Dobson has an assist in 14 of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Dobson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 58.8% chance of Dobson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dobson Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 76 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 26 Games 3 24 Points 4 6 Goals 2 18 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.