For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, is Noah Hanifin a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanifin stats and insights

In five of 27 games this season, Hanifin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Hanifin has accumulated one goal and three assists.

Hanifin averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.4%.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 81 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Hanifin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:26 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:42 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:36 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 27:44 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 24:41 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 26:58 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:14 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:48 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:52 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:32 Away W 4-3 OT

Flames vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

