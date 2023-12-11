Noah Hanifin will be among those on the ice Monday when his Calgary Flames face the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Fancy a wager on Hanifin? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Noah Hanifin vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

Hanifin has averaged 23:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

In five of 27 games this year, Hanifin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hanifin has recorded a point in a game 12 times this year out of 27 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hanifin has an assist in seven of 27 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Hanifin goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hanifin has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 81 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 27 Games 4 13 Points 0 5 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

