In the upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Owen Power to score a goal for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Owen Power score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Power stats and insights

Power has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 2.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Power recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:54 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 28:27 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:12 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:06 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:44 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 25:01 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 27:59 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:39 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:53 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.