The Buffalo Sabres, with Owen Power, will be on the ice Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Arizona Coyotes. If you'd like to wager on Power's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Owen Power vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Power Season Stats Insights

Power's plus-minus this season, in 22:58 per game on the ice, is -4.

Power has a goal in one of his 28 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Power has recorded a point in a game 11 times this year out of 28 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Power has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 28 games played, including multiple assists once.

Power has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Power has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Power Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 77 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 28 Games 2 12 Points 0 1 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

