Best Bets, Odds for the Packers vs. Giants Monday Night Football Game – Week 14
Check out best bets as the Green Bay Packers (6-6) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the New York Giants (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.
When is Packers vs. Giants?
- Game Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Packers favored by six, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (6.6 points).
- Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Packers' implied win probability is 73.0%.
- The Packers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- Green Bay has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -270 or shorter.
- The Giants have been underdogs in 11 games this season and won three (27.3%) of those contests.
- New York is 1-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +220 or more on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Green Bay (-6)
- The Packers have covered the spread seven times over 12 games with a set spread.
- The Giants are 4-7-1 against the spread this season.
- New York has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (37)
- These two teams average a combined 34.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the total of 37 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 44.6 points per game, 7.6 more than the over/under for this game.
- The teams have hit the over in six of the Packers' 12 games with a set total.
- The Giants have hit the over in three of their 12 games with a set total (25%).
Jayden Reed Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|12
|6.8
|1
|42.8
|5
Saquon Barkley Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|9
|77.4
|1
|18.7
|4
