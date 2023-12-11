Packers vs. Giants Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 14
The Green Bay Packers (6-6) carry a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the New York Giants (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. Green Bay is a 6.5-point favorite in the game. For this game, an over/under of 37 has been set.
The Packers' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet the Giants. The betting insights and trends for the Giants can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Packers.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Packers vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Green Bay Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Packers (-6.5)
|37
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Packers (-6.5)
|37
|-330
|+265
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 14 Odds
- Click here for Lions vs Bears
- Click here for Vikings vs Raiders
- Click here for Colts vs Bengals
- Click here for Texans vs Jets
- Click here for Eagles vs Cowboys
Green Bay vs. New York Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Packers vs. Giants Betting Insights
- Green Bay's ATS record is 7-5-0 this season.
- Green Bay games have hit the over on six of 12 occasions (50%).
- New York's record against the spread in 2023 is 4-7-1.
- The Giants have two wins ATS (2-3) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Of 12 New York games so far this year, three have gone over the total.
Packers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Romeo Doubs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|41.5 (-111)
|-
|Tucker Kraft
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29.5 (-115)
|-
|Jordan Love
|223.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+100)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jayden Reed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38.5 (-118)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.