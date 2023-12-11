Monday's contest at Palestra has the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-5) taking on the Howard Bison (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on December 11. Our computer prediction projects a 82-73 victory for Pennsylvania, who are favored by our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Pennsylvania vs. Howard Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Palestra

Pennsylvania vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Pennsylvania 82, Howard 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Pennsylvania vs. Howard

Computer Predicted Spread: Pennsylvania (-8.3)

Pennsylvania (-8.3) Computer Predicted Total: 154.8

Pennsylvania has put together a 2-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Howard is 5-2-0. A total of four out of the Quakers' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Bison's games have gone over.

Pennsylvania Performance Insights

The Quakers outscore opponents by 9.7 points per game (scoring 81.5 points per game to rank 53rd in college basketball while allowing 71.8 per outing to rank 202nd in college basketball) and have a +107 scoring differential overall.

Pennsylvania prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 6.5 boards. It is pulling down 38.9 rebounds per game (85th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.4 per contest.

Pennsylvania connects on 10.1 three-pointers per game (13th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents (7.9). It is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc (ninth-best in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.2%.

The Quakers rank 47th in college basketball by averaging 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 213th in college basketball, allowing 90.6 points per 100 possessions.

Pennsylvania has committed 1.3 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.2 (212th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.9 (277th in college basketball).

Howard Performance Insights

The Bison put up 77.4 points per game (129th in college basketball) while giving up 81.1 per outing (346th in college basketball). They have a -30 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The 37.3 rebounds per game Howard accumulates rank 158th in the country, 2.7 more than the 34.6 its opponents collect.

Howard knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (175th in college basketball) at a 35.3% rate (100th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make, shooting 31.7% from deep.

Howard has committed 3.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.9 (347th in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (260th in college basketball).

